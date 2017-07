102.3 Radio Free KJLH bringing you the most exciting jazz festival of the summer as we join with Rainbow Promotions to present the 30th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival!

The festival takes place on August 11-13 at the beautiful Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary. Enter below for a chance to win limousine transportation to Rainbow Lagoon courtesy of Jackson Limousine, seats inside the KJLH Box and complimentary champagne.

Tickets and Info »

It’s an exciting and wonderful weekend of jazz, food, beautiful people and fun! Enter below and win!