It’s the Annual KJLH Exposition Park 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by LA Council Members Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Tuesday, July 4th starting at 11am, the south Lawn in Exposition Park will be the place to be for a full day of music, food, a carnival for the kids and so much more!

11am-10pm

South Lawn, Exposition Park, Los Angeles (next to the Coliseum and Natural History Museum)

This is a FREE community event presented by LA Counclmembers Curren D. Price and Marqueece Harris Dawson and powered by us – 102.3 Radio Free KJLH

Carnival Rides, Food Trucks, plenty of room to bring your family, blankets and fun. No umbrellas, tents, alcohol. Plan to be safe!!!

RadioFree Music Stage will be lit with a lineup of incredible live performances (order of appearance):