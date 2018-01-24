50 Cent finds rediscovers his Bitcoin account

Story by TMZ

50 Cent ﻿took a chance on bitcoin years before anyone knew what cryptocurrency even was … and it’s paid off more than 7 million times over.

Rewind to 2014 and 50’s album, “Animal Ambition,” when the rapper became the first to accept bitcoin — which was then valued at around $662/bitcoin — as payment for his work. We’re told customers could get a copy of the album for just a fraction of a whole bitcoin.

Our sources say “Animal Ambition” pulled in about 700 bitcoin in sales … over $400k. We’re told the cryptocurrency sat dormant in his account for years.

Fast-forward to today — when bitcoin’s value has fluctuated between $10k and $12k per coin. Turns out 50 is a money genius … sitting on anywhere between $7 million and $8.5 million.

The market has steadily declined over the last few weeks, so 50 might wanna think about unloading soon while the gettin’s still good.