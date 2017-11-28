60th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2017)

Preview of 2018 Grammy Nominees

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are quickly approaching and the nominees have been revealed. The 2018 Grammy’s nomination lists are far more diverse than previous years and actually “white-boy free for the first time since 1999,” according to Complex. USA Today’s Maeve McDermott pointed out that a white man isn’t in the running for album of the year. It is noteworthy that SZA is the most nominated woman of the 2018 Grammy Awards as it is dominated by men. Artists with the most 2018 nods are as follows:

Jay Z – 8

Kendrick Lamar – 7

Bruno Mars – 6

SZA – 5

Album of the Year

• Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

• Jay Z – 4:44

• Kendrick Lamar – Damn

• Lorde – Melodrama

• Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year

• Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

• Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

• Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

• Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

• Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song of the Year

• Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

• Jay Z – “4:44”

• Julia Michaels – “Issues”

• Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

• Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

• Alessia Cara

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

Best R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)

• Get You – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

• Distraction – Kehlani

• High – Ledisi

• That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

• The Weekend – SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)

• Laugh And Move On – The Baylor Project

• Redbone – Childish Gambino

• What I’m Feelin’ – Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

• All The Way – Ledisi

• Still – Mali Music

Best Urban Contemporary Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)

• Free 6LACK – 6LACK

• “Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

• American Teen – Khalid

• Ctrl – SZA

• Starboy – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)

• Freudian – Daniel Caesar

• Let Love Rule – Ledisi

• 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

• Gumbo – PJ Morton

• Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

Check out the complete list of nominations here. The 60th annual Grammy Awards be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28. The event will broadcast on CBS.

Story by Viola Malone