A New Notorious B.I.G Billboard Now Overlooks His Murder Scene

The billboard is promoting the upcoming docuseries “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.”

To anyone who works is marketing or is thinking of making a career for themselves in the field: this is an absolutely brilliant piece of execution.

The team behind the promotion for the upcoming docuseries, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., have erected a billboard featuring an image of the late Wallace that now ominously overlooks the location where the rapper was gunned down in cold blood.

The billboard image features text that reads, “20 Years. Still unsolved.” Displayed boldly across the center of the advertisement, the overall impact of the visual is quite stunning, giving Biggie’s murder scene this unique kind of homage. There’s also something quite eerie about it, adding this “beyond the grave” quality to the promo for the series, which premieres on February 27th. Check out a picture of the billboard, courtesy of TMZ, below.



B.I.G. was shot on March 9, 1997 as he was leaving the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which is located at the corner of South Fairfax & Wilshire. He later died of his injuries after he was admitted to hospital. Generally considered among the greatest emcees that rap has ever produced, particularly as part of its “golden era,” Wallace passed away at the tender age of 24 and left behind two studio albums: Ready To Die and Life After Death, both of which are considered hip-hop classics.

Starring Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur and Wavyy Jonez as The Notorious B.I.G., Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. is set to air on the USA network and will focus on the investigations behind both of those killings. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments.

