Actress Jackée Harry On ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening’

By Princess-India Alexander

Actress Jackée Harry on Tuesday said a reboot of the family comedy series “Sister, Sister” is on the way.

Harry, star of the 1990s series, was asked about a revival on Steve Harvey’s talk show. She replied with two extremely pleasing words: “It’s happening.”

Harry, who played Tia Mowry’s mother on the hit sitcom about twin sisters, told Harvey she’s excited about the new project.

“Sister, Sister” would join several other sitcoms from the ’90s and early-2000s returning to TV Guide listings.

“Girl Meets World,” a series geared toward young audiences that ran from 2014 to 2017, capitalized on the earlier “Boy Meets World.” In 2016, Netflix revived the cult classic “Full House” with the sitcom “Fuller House,” exploring the adult lives of the original show’s child-star cast. And “That’s So Raven” returned to the Disney Channel in the form of “Raven’s Home” in July 2017.

Mowry told Nylon magazine in May that a “Sister, Sister” remake was in the works, but she added that she and her twin, Tamera Mowry, were having trouble getting the show picked up. In October, Tia Mowry told “Entertainment Tonight” a reboot was “very close,” and suggested twins Harry and Timothy Reid would reprise their original roles.