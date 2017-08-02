Amazon Is Developing An Alt-History Show Called ‘Black America’

Deadline reports that Packer and Amazon decided to announce the premise of the show, which has been in development since February, in light of the “Confederate” controversy.

“It felt this was the appropriate time to make sure that audiences and the creative community knew that there was a project that preexisted, and we are pretty far down the road with it,” Packer said of the project on Tuesday.

On Friday, activist April Reign launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #NoConfederate, calling for the boycott of the show, set in an alternate reality where the South wins the Civil War and slavery remains.