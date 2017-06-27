102.3 RadioFree KJLH is excited to invite you and a guest to see TriStar Pictures’ action thriller, Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, and more!

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Opens everywhere on June 30!

Enter for your chacne to win a pass for two to see the movie PLUS an offical BABY Driver hat and soundtrack from the movie!

Summer movies? We’ve got ‘em!