Beyoncé Delivers Romantic Merch Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Story by TRACE WILLIAM COWEN

Valentine’s Day means absolutely nothing or absolutely everything, depending on who you ask. At any rate, whether single or enamored with romantic attention, spending the largely arbitrary day clad in themed merch from the official Beyoncé store is an objectively not-bad idea.

The 2018 Valentine’s-themed collection includes a Bey Mine iPhone case, Bootylicious shorts, a Bey Mine crop, an All Night tee, a King of Hearts longsleeve, a Rocket hoodie, and more.

