Beyoncé & The Weeknd ‘Coachella’ Sets Will Be Streamed Live on YouTube

Coachella wants you to experience the festival live.

For anyone who wasn’t able to snag a ticket to Coachella next weekend or is too far on the other side of the world, you can watch the performance live from the comfort of your own home.

Coachella’s official YouTube account will be live streaming Beyonce’s performance next weekend along with 75 other artists such as The Weeknd, 6lack, Dej Loaf, Vince Staples, Belly, Tyler, The Creator, Migos and more.

The last we reported on Beyonce’s plans for the festival were rumours that she now has 100 dancers, up from her original 12. No one really knows what to expect, since she made everyone involved sign a non-disclosure agreement – probably the same one Tiffany Haddish had to sign. We can surely anticipate an amped up performance, making up for last year as she had to back out of her 2017 headlining spot.

After Coachella, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are set to hit the road June 6th for their On The Run Tour 2. After such a high demand of tickets, their team added more performances in certain cities such as Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Seattle and more.

Story by Hot News Hip Hop