Black Excellence: Here’s all the Black actors nominated for Tony Awards

The nominees for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday and there are tons of Black faces up for top honors in major categories this year.

Denzel Washington is up for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in The Iceman Cometh, which has received rave reviews since it officially opened on April 26. Washington is no stranger to accolades from the theater world. His performance in August Wilson‘s Fences earned him a Tony Award in 2010 and he went on to star in and direct the film version in 2016.

Atlanta star, Brian Tyree Henry, may be best-known for his role as Paper Boi in the hit FX series, but he’s also making big moves on the stage. He scored a nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Lobby Hero.

Hailey Kilgore is up for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Once on This Island along with fellow Black beauty, LaChanze, who plays Donna Summers in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Ariana DeBose also nabbed a nod for Best featured Actress in a Musical for her role in the play.

Joshua Henry earned a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel and Noma Dumezweni will vie for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two.

Billions star, Condola Rashad, was nominated for her fourth Tony Award for her starring role of Joan of Arc in Saint Joan and she’ll battle against another talented sister, Lauren Ridloff in the category of Best Leading Actress in a Play.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 10.

Congrats to all the nominees!