BlockHit with Biggpwee in Culver City

Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Block Hits
With
Biggpwee
12pm-1pm
In
Culver City
In the Toys R Us parking lot
On the corner
Jefferson Blvd & Sawtelle Blvd.
Collecting Toys for
“House Full of Toys”
_____________________________________________________
If you drop off a toy you will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win tickets: (Raffle will start at 12:20pm)
• Tickets to CHRIS ROCK at the Dolby Theatre on Dec 1st
• Tickets to TANK & LEELA JAMES at Belaso Theatre on Dec 6th
• Tickets to WILL DOWNING & AVERYSUNSHINE in Anaheim on Dec 3rd