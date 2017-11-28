BlockHit with Biggpwee in Culver City

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Block Hits

With

Biggpwee

12pm-1pm

In

Culver City

In the Toys R Us parking lot

On the corner

Jefferson Blvd & Sawtelle Blvd.

Collecting Toys for

“House Full of Toys”

_____________________________________________________

If you drop off a toy you will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win tickets: (Raffle will start at 12:20pm)

• Tickets to CHRIS ROCK at the Dolby Theatre on Dec 1st

• Tickets to TANK & LEELA JAMES at Belaso Theatre on Dec 6th

• Tickets to WILL DOWNING & AVERYSUNSHINE in Anaheim on Dec 3rd