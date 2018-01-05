Bruno Mars And Cardi B Kill It In A ‘Finesse’ Remix For The Ages

By Ron Dicker

Bruno Mars knows how to reinvigorate a song ― just get rapper Cardi B to help.

The two melted the internet overnight Wednesday with a retro remix video of Mars’ song “Finesse.”

Inspired by the 1990s sketch-comedy show “In Living Color,” the five-time Grammy winner and the on-fire “Bodak Yellow” hip-hop star rocked outfits of the era while feeding off each other’s considerable energy.

And Mars even got some accompaniment from dancers reminiscent of the Fly Girls of “In Living Color.”

This is a throwback you won’t want to throw back.

“Finesse” originated from Mars’ 2016 album, “24K Magic,” but if he can get more mileage out of it with collaborations like this, more power to him.

Here’s the full video:

Read more: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/bruno-mars-cardi-b-kill-it-in-a-finesse-remix_us_5a4e191de4b06d1621bd69cb?section=us_black-voices