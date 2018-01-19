Bruno Mars has done something only Beyonce and Mariah Carey have done before.

Mars reaches such heights as “Finesse,” with Cardi B, flies 35-3 on the Hot 100.

As previously reported, Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse” rockets from its No. 35 debut to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Jan. 20).

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” leads the Hot 100 for a sixth week and Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy” soars in at No. 9 after its first seven days of availability.

As for “Finesse,” the song’s vault gains Mars entrance to an exclusive club: artists with at least three top five Hot 100 hits from each of their first three proper albums. He’s the first male and third act overall to boast such career-opening consistency, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

Let’s take a chronological look at the elite three superstars, now including Mars, to earn such triple-triples (or, in Carey’s case, more) over the Hot 100’s 59-year history.

Read more at Billboard