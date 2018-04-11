Cardi B getting $70,000 per day at Coachella

Cardi B is most loved for the way she lives in her truth and isn’t afraid to show the world her authentic self, so it comes as no surprise that she kept it all the way real when discussing her pay for this weekend’s Coachella festival.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Shade45, the rapper revealed that although she’s putting up $300,000 of her own money, the annual Coachella festival is dishing out $70,000 a weekend for her performance. She also said that she was booked about six months ago, a time when she wasn’t as popular as she is now and that she didn’t think the event was that big of a deal.

“I been got booked for this,” Cardi said. “I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money that I got to go to Wells Fargo and write a check, it’s crazy, like almost 300 thou[sand]… it’s an investment. You gotta take that to the chair, but it’s like dammit. Right after I just finished paying my damn taxes.”

Cardi’s 10-hour long rehearsals for the music festival are set to commence on Wednesday (April 11).

Story by By Tracee California – Baller Staus