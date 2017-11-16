Cardi B Makes Chart-Topping History Again With 3 Hits On Billboard List

Cardi B isn’t done making money moves.

The Bronx, New York, rapper just made history by becoming the first woman to chart her first three singles in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list simultaneously.

For the week of Nov. 18, “Bodak Yellow” holds the No. 2 spot while “Motorsport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj debuts at No. 5, Billboard reports. Meanwhile, G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” on which Cardi and A$AP Rocky are featured, got a bump up one spot to No. 10.

The music outlet noted that Cardi is also the first artist to have three singles chart in the top 10 simultaneously since Fetty Wap in 2015. She’s also just the sixth woman to score three simultaneous top 10s at any point in her career, following Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Cardi shared the news and thanked her supporters on Instagram Saturday.

Soo dope !!! Billboards say it’s History not me 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️😊😊😊Lets get Motorsport & No Limit on the top HOT 100 along with BODAK YELLOW !!! And thank you everybody for showing love.Its all cause of you …My single on the way !!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

This is just a continuation of the hip-hop artist’s winning streak. In September, she became the first female rapper in 20 years to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with no featured artists for “Bodak Yellow.”

Go off, Cardi!