Cardi B Promises To Turn Her Life Around For The Better

By Victor Ochieng

Cardi B has faced rough times over the past few weeks, but that seems to be coming to an end after she shared a video that told a totally different story. The video comes after she said she’s grown tired of having to deal with all the drama that comes with being a celebrity.

The rapper has on several occasions found herself on the wrong side of the law, and this may have been what formed her decision to turn her life around and live an exemplary life that would be an inspiration to her young fans.

“I realized, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me,” she said in an Instagram video. “They love me, and I’m thinking to myself, like, ‘Yo, I really need to be a better example.’”

In fact, she even specifically said she’s gonna change for them. “I’m gonna change for you, little girls, because I deadass love ya.”

In September, Cardi B claimed that an NYPD officer chokeheld her following a car accident. “I can’t believe this cop put me in a choke hold just now sh*t is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job F*CK 12,” she said after the incident. The officer who allegedly choked her is reported to have left the scene of the accident without filing any report or even bothering to issue a citation.

At the scene, Cardi B says she called her boyfriend, Offset. And talking about the incident later with TMZ, Offset said a fight between two dudes is what actually attracted the cops to the accident scene, adding that the officers “ain’t touch the dudes that were fighting, they touched her, so I don’t understand what was going on. I know you can’t stop the police. The police kill people everyday and get away with it.”

That aside, Cardi B has also revealed the story behind her stage name. During a recent interview on The Wendy Williams Show, she gave some insight on how she came to be known as Cardi B.

“My sister’s name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like ‘Bacardi’ to me,” she said. “Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully… “No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy.”

Story By Victor Ochieng