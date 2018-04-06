Cardi B says Nicki Minaj feud is ‘made up’

Rapper Cardi B has dismissed rumors of a supposed feud with Nicki Minaj, stating that the alleged beef is ‘really Internet made-up.’

Cardi B, whose highly-anticipated debut album was released on April 6, has long dismissed talk of a feud with Minaj, with Nicki herself stating the rumors are ‘so tired.’

‘I really feel like fans and people, they really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining. To see people beef is entertaining,’ Cardi B said.

The Bodak Yellow rapper also stated: ‘I spoke to her before in person… I don’t ever want nobody sneak-dissing me. If there’s something where you can talk it out, then talk it out.

‘What do people expect from me? I’ve already said she’s an amazing artist, I pay my respects to her. I’ve done videos before of me jamming to her songs… Y’all want me to say something bad.’

Rumors of an alleged feud intensified after both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj didn’t appear in Migos’s MotorSport video together as was anticipated. However, Cardi B said that Minaj was just unable to appear at the same time she did and that ‘people made up a lot of theories’ as a result.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5587289/Cardi-B-Nicki-Minaj-feud-up.html#ixzz5BvTaEZgz