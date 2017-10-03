Cedric the Entertain Gets Development Deal with CBS

Def Comedy Jam vet Cedric the Entertainer has landed a development Deal with CBS. He recently inked a deal with CBS for his own show. According to Deadline, CBS will develop multiple scripts with Cedric as lead with the intention for one of the scripts to go to pilot. The first project under the deal is a workplace comedy titled Ladder 54. The series will focus on a crew of firefighters that is led by a devoted captain (Cedric) who battles fires at home and on the job. Cedric can be seen next on TBS comedy series The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan. The series, executive produced by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, centers on Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint, according to TheHollywoodReporter. Cedric will portray Miniard Mullins, the head of the halfway house where Tray comes to stay after prison. He’ll also star in BET’s scripted reality series The Comedy Get Down with four other comedians.

Story by Viola Malone