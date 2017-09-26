Chance the Rapper Debuts New Song on “Colbert”: Watch

Chance the Rapper stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he ended up premiering an untitled song alongside Daniel Caesar. Watch it happen below. Chance also sat down to speak with Colbert, revealing that the song was written in a matter of days. “I’ve been wanting to do something fresh,” he said. He also shared that he’s been in the studio “cooking up some yammers—they’re honestly great.” The initial plan was for him to perform the Coloring Book outtake “Grown Ass Kid” on the show, but that changed for reasons he didn’t want to disclose.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chance talked about how he’s not interested in pursuing a run for mayor of Chicago (despite a fan-launched campaign), his support for Chicago Public Schools, how he still goes to church, and his belief that “singing is praying twice.” He also sang a brief rendition of the hymn “This Is the Day.”

Chance and Colbert have a bit of a history at this point. In addition to participating in Colbert’s opening number at the 2017 Emmy Awards, he debuted his Coloring Book single “Angels” on “The Late Show” last year. He also performed the theme to “Arthur” and performed alongside Skrillex and Hundred Waters on the show.

Story by Amanda Wicks

Associate Staff Writer