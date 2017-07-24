Check Out Trailers For Will Smith’s ‘Bright’ and Taraji P. Henson’s ‘Proud Mary’

Cookie Lyon ain’t got nothing on Proud Mary.

Sony/Screen Gems has released the first trailer for it action film starring Empire’s Taraji P. Henson’s as a hit woman for a mob family in Boston.

Her life is completely turned around by a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Directed by Babak Najafi, the film co-stars Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Danny Glover.

Proud Mary arrives in theaters on Jan. 12.

Watch the trailer below:



And over at Netflix, Will Smith seems to be combining his roles in Men In Black, I, Robot and I Am Legend as he plays a LAPD officer paired with an Orc in Bright. In the movie, mythical creatures like Orcs walk the earth along with humans.

Check out the new trailer here:

