KJLH Highlights
Radio FREE 102.3 KJLH
We Are You
You are at:»»Chrissy Teigen reacts to Cardi B’s sexual request

Chrissy Teigen reacts to Cardi B’s sexual request

0
By on Entertainment, Latest News

Cardi B has cordially requested Chrissy Teigen’s presence at an upcoming threesome with Rihanna, as per her new album Invasion of Privacy, which debuted this morning. Teigen discovered this bright and early after a long night of biscuit-making, and immediately dropped her biscuits. (Or so she said on Twitter.)
On the song “She Bad,” which features YG, Cardi raps, “I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome.” The news account Rap Up tweeted the lyrics this morning, tagging Teigen in the process. Thus, Teigen dropped her biscuits.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.