Chrissy Teigen reacts to Cardi B’s sexual request

Cardi B has cordially requested Chrissy Teigen’s presence at an upcoming threesome with Rihanna, as per her new album Invasion of Privacy, which debuted this morning. Teigen discovered this bright and early after a long night of biscuit-making, and immediately dropped her biscuits. (Or so she said on Twitter.)

On the song “She Bad,” which features YG, Cardi raps, “I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome.” The news account Rap Up tweeted the lyrics this morning, tagging Teigen in the process. Thus, Teigen dropped her biscuits.

Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018