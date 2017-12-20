Cliff Winston, Program Director / Morning Air Personality

We pause to acknowledge the wisp of time known as life for we are tremendously saddened by the news that, our friend, our colleague, Cliff Winston passed away yesterday. Suffice to say that Cliff is an indelible signature in the life of KJLH Radio. For decades you heard him and the Home Team on our airwaves guiding you to work or wherever you were going each morning. Yes, he also worked at other stations however it is 102.3 RadioFree KJLH that frames the legacy of what he meant to the Los Angeles region. Thanks for the memories Cliff Winston. Gone but never forgotten.

– On behalf of the management and staff at @102.3 radiofreekjlh, we extend our very deepest condolences and send vibrations of deep love to Cliff’s family and loved ones

Cliff had two tours of duty at KJLH Radio as Program Director and Morning Man. His initial tour began in 1985 thru 1990, he resumed his air shift at KJLH in 1993 and PD duties in 1994. During Cliff’s reign as PD/MM at KJLH he garnished the highest ratings it has ever achieved. In 1988 KJLH hit an all time high of 2.5 and again in 2000 with a 1.9 12+ demo and 2.2 in our target demo of 25-49 pretty exciting for a Class A signal.

Cliff was a consummate radio veteran, a survivor of many radio wars and a strategist in radio combat. He was the point person to go to when you needed to expand cume, stretch TSL or simply hyper link the station into

overdrive to close out a book. He used sound programming logic based on all available research, at his disposal while staying on top of the latest releases, current rotations and slow burns of old favorites.

Cliff a native of Los Angeles, he got the radio bug in college and held on-air positions in a variety of markets from Seattle at KYAC, St. Louis (KMJM-FM), Chicago (WBMX), Detroit (WDRQ-FM) and two versions of KRLY in Houston. Where he was recruited to come home to LA and join the “air force” at KJLH. Cliff was offered an opportunity he couldn’t ignore in LA, an opportunity to join a start up full market signal, Urban formatted station as morning man at KKBT-FM.

Cliff received his Bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Washington in Seattle