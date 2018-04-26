Colbert Says “Kanye Has Lost His Mind” Over Trump Tweets

KJLH Highlights
Stephen Colbert set aside some time to address Kanye West on tonight’s episode of “The Late Show.” In a clip released before the show airs, he discussed Kanye’s tweets about Donald Trump. “I think Kanye’s lobbying for a job as Trump’s new communications director—he could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye,” Colbert joked. After quoting Kanye’s tweet where he said “we have the right to independent thought,” Colbert quipped, “I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind.” Then he pleaded that Kanye put his phone down.

Colbert also discussed Trump’s response to Kanye. “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on securing the coveted Kanye endorsement,” he said. “That’s not easy to get. Right now it’s you and ‘BILL COSBY INNOCENT.’”

On the “Daily Show,” Trevor Noah had his own take on Kanye’s pro-Trump stance. “I think Kanye West realized he’s too rich to not be a Republican,” Noah said. He even compared Kanye’s behavior to his famous statement about Bush’s presidency in 2005. Watch the clip below.

by Evan Minsker
Deputy News Editor – PitchFork

