Daytime Emmy Awards Complete Winners List

The 2018 Daytime Emmys are finally here!

On Sunday, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will co-host the annual ceremony, which honors a slew of top soap operas, talk shows and other daytime programs.

Several winners were announced at the preliminary Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday.

See the full list of winners below (check back for updates after the Daytime Emmys).

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

WINNER: Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

WINNER: The Bay The Series

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

Sesame Street – WINNER

Dino Dana

Julie’s Greenroom

Sprout House

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Free Rein – WINNER

Annedroids

Nat Geo Kids Block

Odd Squad

Top Chef Junior

Outstanding Education or Informational Series

Giver – WINNER

Mind Field

Sea Rescue

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

Xploration DIY Sci

Xploration Outer Space

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital

Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux – Days of Our Lives

Maura West as Ava Jerome – General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn – General Hospital

John McCook as Eric Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller as Jason Morgan/Drew – General Hospital

WINNER: James Reynolds as Abe Carver – Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron – The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland – The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams – Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson as Chloe Mitchell – The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester Spencer – The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine – General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton – Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox – General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher – The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady – Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards as Nicole Avant Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome – General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter – The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady – Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson – General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton – Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Rome Flynn as Zende Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu as Reed Hellstrom – The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss as JJ Deveraux – Days of Our Lives

Hudson West as Jake Webber – General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton as Zach Sinnett – The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer as Scooter Nelson – Days of Our Lives

John Enos as Roger – Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica – Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Vernee Watson as Stella Henry – General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Anne Winters as Mia Phillips – Zac & Mia – WINNER

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett – The Bay The Series

Vanessa Kelly as Journee – Giants

Lilly Melgar as Janice Ramos – The Bay The Series

Alicia Minshew as Angelica Caruso – Tainted Dreams

Story by CORINNE HELLER – E Online