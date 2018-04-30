Daytime Emmy Awards Complete Winners List

The 2018 Daytime Emmys are finally here!
On Sunday, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will co-host the annual ceremony, which honors a slew of top soap operas, talk shows and other daytime programs.
Several winners were announced at the preliminary Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday.
See the full list of winners below (check back for updates after the Daytime Emmys).
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
WINNER: The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
Sesame Street – WINNER
Dino Dana
Julie’s Greenroom
Sprout House
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
Free Rein – WINNER
Annedroids
Nat Geo Kids Block
Odd Squad
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Education or Informational Series
Giver – WINNER
Mind Field
Sea Rescue
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
Xploration DIY Sci
Xploration Outer Space
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott – The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital
Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux – Days of Our Lives
Maura West as Ava Jerome – General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton as Hamilton Finn – General Hospital
John McCook as Eric Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller as Jason Morgan/Drew – General Hospital
WINNER: James Reynolds as Abe Carver – Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron – The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland – The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams – Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson as Chloe Mitchell – The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester Spencer – The Bold and the Beautiful
Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine – General Hospital
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton – Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox – General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher – The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady – Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards as Nicole Avant Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome – General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter – The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady – Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson – General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton – Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Rome Flynn as Zende Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu as Reed Hellstrom – The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss as JJ Deveraux – Days of Our Lives
Hudson West as Jake Webber – General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton as Zach Sinnett – The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer as Scooter Nelson – Days of Our Lives
John Enos as Roger – Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica – Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Vernee Watson as Stella Henry – General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Anne Winters as Mia Phillips – Zac & Mia – WINNER
Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett – The Bay The Series
Vanessa Kelly as Journee – Giants
Lilly Melgar as Janice Ramos – The Bay The Series
Alicia Minshew as Angelica Caruso – Tainted Dreams
Story by CORINNE HELLER – E Online