Diamond Diana: Diana Ross Forever Shining

Dustin Fitzharris, Contributor

Journalist in New York

Diana Ross is a diamond. She shines. She’s elegant. And she has stood the test of time.

It’s only fitting her new album release is titled Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection. The 15-song collection is now available and contains some of Ross’ biggest and most treasured songs in her iconic career. Whether she’s belting out an anthem like “I’m Coming Out” or spreading love and hope in “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” Ross’ music has been the soundtrack of our lives. “I send this special gift to you all,” Ross says about her new album. “This collection of songs is from my heart to yours, and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous and amazing journey.”

Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection also includes a brand new dance remix of Ross’ signature song, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Producer extraordinaire Eric Kupper says he was “floored” when he was asked to the remix.

“What an honor, but quite daunting as well,” Kupper says. “The original is so magical and timeless. I’ve loved it since I was a child. My goal was to keep the integrity of the original while bringing it to a modern day dance floor, but without adhering to trends.”

The new “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” remix has hit the clubs. It debuted in the Top 40 on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart. A whole new generation is discovering this timeless and enduring diva.

Huffington Post