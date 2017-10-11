DIDDY WANTS TO BUY THE NFL

If there’s one thing Diddy understands, it’s the utility of money, power and respect, and it looks like he wants to use all of his to support athletes like embattled former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Recently, the Bad Boy mogul announced that he’d like to buy the NFL in its entirety. You read that right.

Diddy revealed his desire in a series of tweets on Tuesday night (Oct. 10), responding initially to an idea political commentator Keith Boykin posted to Twitter. In that tweet, Boykin says the overwhelming number of Black athletes in the NFL means Black people have the leverage to tell the league they aren’t cool with prohibiting protests against racism and police brutality—a.k.a. banning players from kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

In a series of tweets, Diddy revealed he had once dreamed of buying an NFL team of his own, but now he’s aiming to buy the league. He wants to have a league where players “Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!” He also wants players to have a retirement plan.

Boykin’s initial tweet likely came in response to news of ESPN SportsCenter journalist Jemele Hill’s recent two-week suspension. Hill’s “offense” was suggesting that Dallas Cowboys fans boycott the team’s sponsors in order to gain leverage on the team’s owner Jerry Jones, who’s prohibited players from kneeling during the National Anthem.

Diddy’s thinking appears to be that if a Black man were to own the NFL—or maybe, a league like it—they would be in position to empower Black business owners and a Black fan base that presumably wouldn’t be as upset with people planning Kaepernick-esque protests. Definitely an interesting thought

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan. — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

