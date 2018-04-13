Disneyland Pixar

Pixar Pals are coming to life in a BIG way at the Disneyland Resort!

Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios is coming to the Disneyland Resort and you’ve got a chance to win a family four pack to join in on the fun!!

The fan favorite “Paint the Night” parade returns starting April 13, this time to Disney California Adventure. Paint the Night comes to life with over 1 million LED lights, catchy music elements, pop-art effects and features pals from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Monsters, Inc. and Cars.

