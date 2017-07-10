102.3 Radio Free KJLH is giving you an incredible summer destination as we celebrate the Summer of Heroes at Disneyland Resort.

Listen all day everyday for your chance to win a 1-park family four pack and make plans to join us, Mac and Amiche on Monday, July 17 as we broadcast live from the happiest place on earth!

We’re celebrating Disneyland’s 62nd Birthday Celebration – the return of Fantasmic! And the opening of the thrilling attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

It’s the Disneyland Summer of Heroes with Mac and Amiche … listen for your chance to win!!!!