DJ Khaled Is In Trouble After Pouring Ciroc On Children’s Cereal Onlineshare

DJ Khaled scrambled over the weekend to yank a slew of booze-soaked social media posts after getting heat from a consumer watchdog group.

The hip-hop impresario broke federal law — and flouted concerns about his millions of teen followers — as he posted a Snapchat video of himself pouring Belaire sparkling wine and Ciroc vodka over his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, according to Truth in Advertising (TINA.org).

“Khaled also recommends Ciroc with homemade cookies, Ciroc ‘slushy style,’ Ciroc at lunch, dinner, in the shower,” the group fumed in a March 29 letter to Khaled’s attorneys.

“There is every reason to believe that at least a substantial minority of Khaled’s followers are under age 21,” according to TINA.org, which conducted a 10-month investigation into Khaled’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat posts.

By failing to disclose that he’s a paid pitchman for booze brands, Khaled violated Federal Trade Commission law as well as the social media companies’ policies forbidding alcohol ads aimed at teenagers, the group said.

Over the weekend, Khaled quickly removed some of the offending posts from his feeds and added “#ad” to other posts to avoid an FTC probe.

“One of the huge issues is where were the alcohol brands,” Bonnie Patten, executive director of TINA.org, said, singling out Diageo, Bacardi and Bumbu rum owner Sovereign Brands. “They have a responsibility to ensure that their endorsers do the right thing.”

Khaled decorates his home with bottles of Bumbu, Belaire and Ciroc and even posts photos of himself holding his young son next to the booze, according to TINA.org.

Khaled, meanwhile, also pitches for a group that encourages middle schoolers to succeed in high school and college.

His attorney Michael Schwab didn’t return calls for comment.

Story By Lisa Fickenscher – Page Six