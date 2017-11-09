DRAKE COLLECTS BIRKIN BAGS TO GIVE TO HIS FUTURE WIFE

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter ran an interesting cover story about Drake’s impending Hollywood takeover. In a piece with bits about Drizzy’s possible retirement date (“one day”) and past beef, the most interesting detail might actually have been Drizzy’s secret collection of Hermes Birkin bags. Apparently, the 31-year-old rapper’s been stockpiling them for years in the hopes of giving them to his eventual wife.

In the piece, Drizzy says he’ll gift them to “the woman I end up with,” but he doesn’t delve into many details of his romantic life, which have, quite naturally, floated around for almost a decade now. At the moment, he’s rumored to be dating supermodel Bella Hadid. Birkin Bags can easily cost $10,000, and have even been bought for $300,000. Now that’s a bag.

Drake also reveals that he’s partnering with Anonymous Content, which is the production group behind Mr. Robot and Spotlight, to produce a TV series. Sounds like his movie/TV plans are going off without a hitch.

As for his music? Drake’s still working on stuff for the fans, and is pretty much as enthusiastic about it as ever. “I’m sure I’ll stop [making music]one day,” Drizzy told THR. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

