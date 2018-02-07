Drake Donates $25K To Miami High School, Writes $50K Tuition Check For University Student

Drake surprises a student from the University of Miami with a $50,000 scholarship. The singer also donates $25,000 to Miami Senior High School after filming some parts of his “God’s Plan” music video in the school premises.

Destiny Paris James opened up about her experience meeting Drake and receiving a hefty sum of money for her education. She revealed that she was asked to take part in a video encouraging people to donate to the university and did not expect to see Drake there.

Student Receives $50,000 Check From Drake

“It was very shocking to even be that close to someone like Drake and for him to tell me, ‘I’ve heard your story, I’ve read so many great things about you,” said James.

On her social media account, the 20-year-old revealed that she applied for scholarships and submitted an essay as part of the requirements. She received the scholarship but did not expect to get a cash reward from the singer.

James said that she will be using the $50,000 to cover her student loans, pay for her tuition next school year, and to treat her mom.

$25,000 Donated To A Senior High School

After meeting James, Drake went on to donate $25,000 to Miami Senior High School. The “Hotline Bling” singer also said that he will be giving away new uniforms for all of the students.

Drake filmed some of the visuals for “God’s Plan” at Miami Senior High School. The track broke records for both Spotify and Apple Music, and it has been streamed over 14 million times since its release last month.

“God’s Plan” also dethroned Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” from the top of the music charts. “God’s Plan” was released alongside “Diplomatic Immunity” on Jan. 24. Both songs are included in Drake’s upcoming album Scary Hours.

Who Is Cardo?

Drake collaborated with Cardo, a music producer, for “God’s Plan.” During a recent interview, the producer said that he was surprised by the song’s success.

“That was a shocker right there because I had sent Drake some beats, he needed beats earlier back in September 2017. I sent him a gang of beats, and probably a week later he hits me up at like five in the morning. He texted me, he was like, ‘We got one,'” said Cardo.

The music producer also teamed up with Migos in the group’s song “Deadz” and Kendrick Lamar for his track “GOD.”