Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At An Industry Party! She Named The Pop Queen Who Came To Her Rescue.

The dangers of date rape drugs are all too real. Just ask “The Talk” co-host and rapper Eve.

“Years ago I was at an afterparty for an awards show and there were lots of people I knew there,” Eve, 39, shared on Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talker. “It was all people that I was in the industry with.”

“I was kind of walking around putting my drink down, talking to people, coming back picking my drink up,” she added. “Probably about an hour after the last time I picked my drink up, I started feeling crazy. Not drunk.”

Eve says she knew something was wrong.

“I knew immediately something was different,” Eve recalled. “It was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there.”

Eve then tapped a friend, expressing her need of help in the scary situation of having apparently been drugged.

“Then I started hysterically crying,” she said. “I get put into a room and I’m crying and I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m telling you something’s wrong’… and I hear this really soft voice.”

In walked a music icon who assumed control over the situation.

“I’m like snot crying, yall. And I turn around it’s Janet Jackson,” Eve said. “And she’s like, I got this. Don’t worry. Relax. Calm down.””

Eve says she was incredibly humiliated to meet Jackson, 51, under such circumstances.

“I am so ugly when I snot cry,” she quipped. “I was so embarrassed!”

Story By Derrick Bryson Taylor – Page Six