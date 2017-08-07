Fairfax HS graduate named first African-American woman First Captain at West Point

Simone Askew, a graduate of Fairfax High School, has been named as First Captain of the U.S. Military Academy’s Corps of Cadets at West Point for 2017-2018, officials announced Friday.

Askew is the first African-American woman to be named First Captain, the “highest position in the cadet chain of command”, according to the U.S. Military Academy.

Askew graduated Fairfax High School in 2014 where she founded the Black Student Union, the school stated in a release.

“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country. Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the Corps over the last three years,” Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets, said as part of the announcement. “I know Simone and the rest of our incredibly talented leaders within the Class of 2018 will provide exceptional leadership to the Corps of Cadets in the upcoming academic year.”

Askew “currently leads 1,502 cadets as the Regimental Commander of Cadet Basic Training II”, according to the Academy . She begins her role on August 14.

Story by ABC7