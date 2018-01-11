Floyd Mayweather Confuses #MeToo Movement In The Most Ignorant Way

Story by Lee Moran

“When somebody be like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce,’ I be like ‘me too.’”

Someone has to catch Floyd Mayweather up on the whole #MeToo movement, which has prompted many people to talk about sexual harassment and assault.

The retired 40-year-old boxer ignorantly confused the current usage of the term “me too” during an interview with Men’s Health magazine at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

He then used the opportunity to brag about his vast fortune. (Mayweather has earned an estimated $1 billion over his career.)

Here’s how the exchange went:

Men’s Health: We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

Mayweather: The who?

MH: The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

Mayweather: Oh. ’Coz when you say “me too,” my thing was this, when somebody be like, “I got a Rolls Royce,” I be like “me too.” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

MH: This is a very different…

Mayweather: Well, I didn’t know! I didn’t know. My “Me Too” movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

MH: I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before.

Mayweather: Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.

Mayweather was fined $2,500 and sentenced to serve three months in jail following a 2010 domestic violence incident.

In September 2017, he sparked outrage online for defending President Donald Trump’s comments about assaulting women. The athlete claimed Trump was just speaking “like a real man spoke” on the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tapes.