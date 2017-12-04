FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. SUES EX SHANTEL JACKSON FOR ALLEGED SHOPPING SPREES ON HIS DIME

Story by NICOLE HYATT – via EURWeb

*Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, claiming she secretly used his credit cards to go on expensive shopping sprees and stole loose cash laying around his home for herself.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Shantel got access to Floyd’s credit card accounts, and scooped cash around his house, to go on personal shopping sprees. He claims she shipped all her illicit booty to a secret location to keep him in the dark.

Floyd claims Shantel would praise him in public when he got bad press purely to gain his confidence. In the docs, his lawyer writes … “As a result of that confidence, Mayweather, whose education ended at eighth grade, did not audit or otherwise inspect either his cash or his credit card statements for theft by Jackson.”

According to the suit, Floyd only found out when a mutual friend told him Shantel had been bragging about her financial exploits.

TMZ note that Floyd’s reps say he left school in the 12th grade, not 8th.

The champ is suing his ex for theft. Shantel is suing him as well on several grounds, including domestic abuse and invasion of privacy.