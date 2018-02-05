Free Screening of Black Panther

102.3 Radio Free KJLH, Sheryl Underwood and the LA National Pan-Hellenic Council/Zeta Council have joined forces to do good in the neighborhood.

We’ve bought out an entire theater for kids in our community to see Marvel’s blockbuster action hero film Black Panther.

Listen to KJLH for your chance to get tickets to our special Saturday Matinee of Black Panther starring Chadwick Bosemanm Nichael B, Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and more!

Our matinee screening is Saturday, February 17, 11:00am at the Howard Hughes Promenade

This is history and Sheryl Underwood, the LA National Pan-Hellenic Council/Zeta Council and 102.3 Radio Free KJLH want you to experience this blockbuster film event.