‘Hamilton’ Doesn’t Define Anthony Ramos, King Of The Side Hustle

By Leigh Blickley

NEW YORK ― People tend to assume that the original stars of “Hamilton” walked away from the groundbreaking musical with a hefty paycheck. After all, the average ticket price for their acclaimed show eventually hit well above $1,000. And everyone from President Barack Obama to Beyoncé and Meryl Streep attended performances, beginning all the way back in 2015. It was, and still is, a phenomenon of a theater production.

In actuality, actor Anthony Ramos ― who originated the roles of statesman John Laurens and Hamilton’s eldest son, Philip, in the Tony Award–winning show ― said he and his co-stars made just enough money to cover their rent, bills and daily expenses.

“On Broadway, we had to negotiate with our producers to share some [earnings]. That was an ongoing process, but everybody came to an agreement,” he told HuffPost. “But we didn’t … the show didn’t financially make any of us rich. It provided for us and helped open doors to create other opportunities that helped us make money. But the show itself didn’t necessarily change my life or most people’s lives in the cast [financially]. The checks we get after that long negotiation for profit share have helped us after.”

Ramos didn’t divulge exact salaries. The typical minimum salary for a Broadway star, he said, is around $1,800 a week, though people can reportedly negotiate up to $10,000 or even $20,000. Off-Broadway rates are anywhere between $300 and $1,000 a week, depending on the number of seats in a theater. Like in any other industry, Ramos believes success in the theater world hinges on an ability to fight for what you feel you deserve.

“People don’t take into consideration that you won’t be in the show forever. You’re doing it eight times a week. You don’t get paid when you get hurt. You have to earn every single dollar,” he said. “Plus, when you leave the show, you don’t get any of that money. That’s it. You pay out your agent, your manager ― 10 percent, depending on what you’re doing. After paying taxes, and after it all adds up, you’re making good money, but you’re making just enough to live in New York City.”

At the end of the day, Ramos said he can only hope that the projects he takes on now create “an opportunity to do something better that will hopefully pay you more and also be just as creatively fulfilling or more creatively fulfilling than the last thing. A lot of the times that doesn’t happen. It can take people years to get another great job. This entertainment game is a gamble.”

I met Ramos at Primrose Cafe in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn late last year, not long after his new show, the Spike Lee–directed series “She’s Gotta Have It,” hit Netflix. In it, he plays the lovable Mars Blackmon, easily the fan favorite among the suitors for the series’ protagonist, Nola Darling. The role is one of several “great jobs” Ramos has taken on since he strolled off the stage of “Hamilton.”

Ramos was chatting with Kate Fenneman Stokes when I arrived ― the woman, I would later learn, who helped secure him a college scholarship just a few years ago.

“I had applied to schools, but my applications had gotten withdrawn,” he told me as he sipped a water at our corner table, “because we had some issues at home and we couldn’t fax or get the applications in in time.”

Back then, Ramos was an 18-year-old baseball player living with his two siblings and single mother in one of Brooklyn’s housing projects. As a member of a low-income family, Ramos never saw college as a practical possibility, but the theater director at his high school, Sara Steinwess, encouraged the naturally talented Ramos to try out for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in Manhattan anyway. She guided him through the audition process, helped him with his essays and paid for the application for the Seinfeld Scholarship Program, which Fenneman Stokes was overseeing at that time.

“If there was any time in my life to be honest with someone, it was then,” Ramos said of his first meeting with Fenneman Stokes. “I just told her everything: I grew up in the projects, my dad was on drugs, my family’s got a history of alcohol and drug problems. No pun intended, but I was like, all I need is one shot. I just need somebody to give me a shot. The next thing you know, she’s crying, I’m crying, and a few days after that AMDA is calling me.”

Despite his poor grades at the time, Fenneman Stokes gave Ramos the scholarship, which funded his tuition, fees, and room and board for four years.

“Anthony was so special, it’s hard to explain,” Fenneman Stokes told me over email. “He had a deep passion and love for performing, and he just needed someone to support him. It’s hard to meet Anthony and not want to be that person.”

Once at AMDA, Ramos said he worked harder than he’d ever worked before. “Always hustling,” as he described it. In between spending hours upon hours in rehearsal spaces, Ramos was “cleaning toilets, mopping, vacuuming, anything to make money.” He even worked in Victoria’s Secret part-time on top of his gig as one of the academy’s orientation leaders, in the midst of trying out for, and finally landing, a position in the school’s dance workshop.

Mars is kind of the voice of people from New York. All the side hustles, that was my real life. Spike made the character half-black, half-Puerto Rican. He sort of wrote the character with me in mind and developed it.

Anthony Ramos

After putting his best foot forward, he graduated from a two-year program, got an agent and started going on any open call he could find, whether it was in New York or Ohio. The first role he booked was Paul San Marco in “A Chorus Line” at a summer stock theatre in New Bedford, Massachusetts. His audition was so memorable, in fact, that the producer offered him the part right then and there.

He accepted, then turned down the role a few days later.

“You got to be there all summer for $250 a week and I had just gotten agents at the time and they were like, ‘We don’t think you should do this job,’” Ramos explained. “I’m super green. I didn’t really know anything about the business or whatever. So I was like, ‘All right, my agent said I can’t really do this job,’ and the producer at that theater was super mad at me. Calling me, yelling at me, like, ‘You can’t say yes to a job and then back out!’”

That was the first of many valuable lessons Ramos learned about the life of a flailing actor. Two or three months later, his agents dropped him. “You got to tell your agents when you’re going to Canada. You can’t just go to Canada,” he smirked.

Ramos was cast in a few low-paying “hanky” shows before he joined a regional production of Miranda’s “In the Heights” at the Pioneer Theater Company in Salt Lake City in 2012. He went on to appear in Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular in New York City and book a job as a singer on a cruise ship. The latter gig had him preoccupied for nearly 10 months.

“It was summer camp,” he said of the overseas adventure. “I was 21. I was in Europe for six months. It was wild.” When he finally returned to NYC, and another job with the Radio City Spring Spectacular fell through, Ramos was eager for any new opportunity.

“I went to audition at [talent agency]Telsey for a show that was at a signature theater,” Ramos explained. “In an email, after I finish that open call, the casting director’s like, ‘We’re about to call you in for this thing called “Hamilton’s Mixtape.”’ And I was like, ‘“Hamilton’s Mixtape”? OK, cool, yeah, sure.’”

Ramos auditioned for musical supervisor Alex Lacamoire and director Tommy Kail. Clearly, it turned out well.

“They gave me the part that I eventually originated on Broadway,” Ramos said. “We did the four-week lab and then we had six months off. I worked at a bakery and a preschool. I shot my first super low-budget indie film in that time, too. Then, we were off-Broadway for six months, had a month off, and then we went on Broadway.”

All in all, Ramos played his dual roles at the Richard Rodgers Theatre for 17 months before taking his final bow on Nov. 20, 2016.

Ramos was still acting in “Hamilton” when Spike Lee ― who apparently saw the Lin-Manuel Miranda creation seven times ― approached him about “She’s Gotta Have It.”

