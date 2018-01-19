Here comes the “Men In Black.” The franchise has confirmed a new spinoff movie will be in theaters June 2019.

Story by Malaymail Online

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — An untitled Men in Black spin-off has been moved away from a head-to-head with John Wick: Chapter 3 and instead will try to make audiences forget that the new Shaft is debuting over the same weekend.

Previously announced for May 17, 2019, the next Men in Black movie has been put back by a month to June 14, Sony Pictures has announced.

The franchise’s latest episode, as yet without a title, will no longer be going up against the third outing of Keanu Reeves’ elite assassin John Wick (courtesy Lionsgate’s Summit division), but instead will arrive at the same time as Warner Bros’ own reboot, that of hard-hitting private detective Shaft.

Few details have emerged, save for the fact that Matt Holloway and Art Marcum have been attached as writers, having worked on the first Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight, as well as the less high-profile Punisher: War Zone and Shadow of Fear.

The pair are also queued up for credits on the seventh and eighth Transformers movies and, in a cute John Wick link, the reboot of 1986 sword-swinging fantasy sci-fi Highlander which is to be directed by John Wick franchise helmer Chad Stahelski.

Even if Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith do not return to the Men in Black franchise, the spin-off will stay in the same universe as previous films.

Released in 1997, 2002 and 2012, the first three Men in Black outings generated US$1.65 billion (RM6.5 billion) dollars in worldwide box office revenue. — AFP-Relaxnews

