Hoda Kotb named ‘Today’ co-anchor following Lauer’s exit

Story By MICHAEL ROTHMAN

After filling in for Matt Lauer following his termination at the end of last year, Hoda Kotb was just named a full-time “Today” co-anchor.

Kotb, 53, and her now co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the announcement Tuesday morning on the show.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said.

Kotb replied, “I’m pinching myself!”

Kotb filled in for Lauer after he was fired from NBC News at the end of November following “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network said at the time.

Lauer responded the day after he was terminated by sharing his own statement, which said, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry … Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Kotb has been with NBC News for almost two decades, working for shows like “Dateline” and opposite anchors like Kathie Lee Gifford.