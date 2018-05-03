Ice Cube, Mike Epps, & John Witherspoon Spotted Filming New “Friday” Movie

After decades of speculation and confirmation, new behind-the-scenes footage shows Last Friday, the fourth installment of Ice Cube‘s iconic weed epic, is finally in production. Earlier this week, Mike Epps, who plays Cube’s cousin in the series, shared a photo and clip of the set, with Cube confirming their characters in the video saying its “Craig & Day-Day.”

The picture also shows a photo of Epps, Cube, and John Witherspoon as Craig’s father Mr. Jones in his classic dog catcher jumper from Next Friday. The trio is shown in a kitchen setting with cameras behind them, leaving speculation that filming is being done or perhaps a promo clip promoting the upcoming film. Although there is no release date, it appears that the long-awaited Friday saga will finally continue.