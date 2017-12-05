ISAIAH WASHINGTON: ‘TERRY CREWS IS BEING BLACKBALLED BY HOLLYWOOD

Story by NY MAGEE – via EURWeb

Actor Isaiah Washington knows what it’s like to be blackballed by Hollywood … and he says the same thing is now happening to his friend Terry Crews.

TMZ caught up with Washington at LAX Monday and asked him about the backlash that Terry has received after claiming powerful Hollywood agent Adam Venit fondled his genitals in front of his wife at a party. Russell Simmons, who has also been accused of being a rapist, even tried silencing Crews.

Last month, Crews called out Simmons for asking him to give Venit a pass. As you know, Russell has been accused of sexual misconduct by 2 women. As a result, he announced he was stepping down from his empire and HBO removed his name from its “All Def Comedy” TV series.

Venit was suspended as head of William Morris Endeavor Agency for 30 days. He returned to work on Nov. 27.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Will Smith to Host Nat Geo Series ‘One Strange Rock’ feat. Mae Jemison

Isaiah is an expert on the subject of “blackballing,” as he was a star on the hit TV show “Grey’s Anatomy” before he was fired in 2007 for using a homophobic slur in an argument on set with co-star Patrick Dempsey. It subsequently led to a years-long drought without a major role on TV.

Mr. Washington is certain Hollywood is shunning Terry because he dared to speak out about a perverted white male. Hollywood protects white male perverts — don’t believe us? Ask Bryan Singer and Woody Allen.

“It looks like people are trying to pick sides. Uh, it looks like someone is trying to do a favor for someone who doesn’t deserve the favor,” said Washington in a video published by TMZ Tuesday.

Washington said Crews is a “victim,” stating: “That’s like victimization on top of victimization.”