J. Cole Criticizes Baltimore Ravens for Not Signing Colin Kaepernick

J. Cole might be focusing on entertaining his fans across the country with his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, but he’s also making sure to use his platform to speak on bigger issues. During his recent Baltimore stop on the tour, the “Neighbors” rapper spoke about the Maryland city, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, who didn’t sign football-star-turned-activist, Colin Kaepernick.

While going on a rant to the crowd, Cole brought up the state of Baltimore, and how they need someone with money and power to help the city out and represent for it. He mentioned Kaepernick as the person that could be of service to the city, but unfortunately, the NFL isn’t treating him with enough respect.

“Matter of fact, don’t y’all think that someone that got money, power and fame should be standing up for them type of shits?” Cole explained. “Baltimore, the shit that’s happening here, don’t you think that somebody should risk their whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this shit? Even if it cost them their money, their job, their life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick? Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that shit for real.”

The 2014 Forest Hills Drive MC also asked fans if they were going to support NFL games and go to watch the Ravens play, as many have been questioning boycotting the league for their treatment of Kaepernick.

This is far from the first time that Cole has expressed his support of Colin, as the rapper sported his jersey during a performance last year.

Watch J. Cole’s full rant about the Baltimore Ravens and Colin Kaepernick below.

J. Cole going in on Baltimore cops planting drugs & the Ravens not signing Colin Kaepernick. Legend.#4YourEyezOnlyTour pic.twitter.com/gJPtweZFcT — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 7, 2017

