Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Reconcile Their Relationship, 17 Years Later

Who knew that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Gabrielle Union weren’t on speaking terms for the last 17 years!

Well it’s true, and the Girls Trip star now says the secret feud with Union is over and shares details with Extra about the reunion she had with Union while dishing about her new Facebook Watch show Red Table.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” Pinkett-Smith told PEOPLE. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation.”

And exactly what was it that got the ladies big mad and done with dealing with each other?

“We don’t even know how it started!” Pinkett-Smith said. But admits the fight is “definitely over.”

Pinkett-Smith will have a seat at the Red Table with her mother her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as well as her 17-year-old daughter, singer Willow Smith.

The ladies will dish about life from their different perspectives. Pinkett-Smith says her mom is “old-school” while Willow beings the free-black-girl-magic flavor. Somewhere in-between the old and the new, Pinkett-Smith says she fits in the middle.

“I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”

Willow excited to share her world as part of the show too.

“As a 17-year-old, it’s important for me to be able to talk openly about what’s going on in my life…there have been too many times I have felt alone,” Willow said.

“I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is. And for real, we put it #AllOnTheTable,” added the daughter of Will Smith.

Story by The Grio