Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wishes Those Rumors about Her and Husband Will Smith Being Swingers Were True

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith will celebrate 20 years of marriage in December. And throughout their time together, the two have heard countless rumors about their relationship.

But there’s one rumor in particular that has Pinkett Smith stumped: that she and Will are swingers.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the 45-year-old mother of two opened up about the gossip, telling Cohen, “That’s the craziest one! It’s constant.”

Pinkett Smith dispelled the claims — but in a way that showed she isn’t offended by them. “I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish. I wish!’ ”

Her Girls Trip and Set It Off costar Queen Latifah, who was alongside her on the popular Bravo late night show, was disappointed to hear the gossip was false.

“I’ve always admired that about you. Don’t take that away from me!” the 47-year-old joked. “I’ve compared you to every relationship I’m in. I’m like, ‘It’s the perfect way!’ ”

The couple have proven to last the test of time — having been together for 23 years total. So does Pinkett Smith have any tips on keeping the romance hot?

“I don’t know!” she said. “I mean, I’m baffled, really. Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together.”

“Yeah, I guess that’s the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!” she added.

Elsewhere in the episode, Pinkett Smith played WWHL‘s popular “Plead the Fifth” — where she remained tight-lipped on whether her son Jaden, 19, had ever dated Kylie Jenner, 19.

She was far more loose-lipped when it came to revealed her least-favorite Will Smith movie — quickly answering “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

Pinkett Smith also spoke out about her and Will’s infamous Oscars boycott over the Academy’s lack of diverse nominees, and the negative criticism they received from Smiths’ former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Janet Hubert

“You know what? I understood because a lot of different people have a lot of different reactions and everybody has the right to believe what they believe and to have strong feelings just like I had strong feelings,” Pinkett Smith said of Hubert’s words. “I totally get it. “Everybody’s got to handle their situation how they want to handle it.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Girls Trip is in theaters now.

Story BY DAVE [email protected] – People