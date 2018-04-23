Janet Jackson is extending her State of the World Tour

The Queen of Pop Janet Jackson is going back on the road!

Fresh from wrapping the hugely successful first leg of her ‘State Of The World Tour,’ the diva supreme has announced the trek’s second.

Jackson will set off on the the new dates July 11th in Austin, Texas.

Also on her itinerary this go round are shows in Rogers, Arkansas; Cincinnati; Syracuse, New York; Hersey, Pennsylvania; Saratoga Springs, New York; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh; Charlotte; Miami; and Tampa.

Fans looking to snap up tickets can do so from…tomorrow (April 23rd)!

The extension of the tour comes as the mother of one gears up to hit the festival circuit after being announced as headliner at Essence, Panorama, FYF and Outside Lands.

Having wrapped last December, the initial leg of the ‘State of the World Tour’ played 56-dates in North America and was showered with praise aplenty.

Here are the new shows:

July 8 Essence Festival, New Orleans, Louisiana

July 11 Austin 360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX

July 13 Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, AR

July 18 Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

July 20 Hershey Concerts, Hershey, PA

July 22 FYF Fest, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, California

July 26 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY

July 28 Panorama, Randall’s Island Park, NYC, New York

July 29 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

Aug 1 Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Aug 3 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Aug 5 American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Aug 7 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL

Aug 10-12 Outside Lands, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA

