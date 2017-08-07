Jay-Z and Nas in ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ Documentary

A&E is gearing up to release their highly-anticipated Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. documentary on Sept. 4, and now we’re getting a taste of what we can expect. Not only will the documentary feature rare interviews and footage of the late rapper, but there’s also some commentary from two of the biggest hip-hop stars in the game, JAY-Z and Nas.

The network is releasing a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, which shows the two New York natives, who were close friends of Biggie throughout his short-lived, but major, career, speaking on his impact. Hov and Nas can be heard quoting B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya” record, which was previously rumored to be a Tupac diss. Jay begins by spitting, “I can hear sweat trickling down your cheek,” while Nas continues with “Your heartbeat sound like Sasquatch feet.”

We’re not sure what kind of never-before-seen footage we’ll be seeing in the upcoming documentary, but we’re sure hip-hop heads will be tuning while they’re at the edges of their seats.

You can catch the A&E’s Biggie documentary on Sept. 4, which will dive into the life of the iconic rapper before his tragic death on March 9, 1997.

Watch the new trailer for A&E’s Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. documentary in the video below.

