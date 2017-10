Grady Tate, swinging drummer and vocalist, died on Sunday at his Upper East Side home in Manhattan. No cause of death was given. Tate was most in-demand jazz drummers of the 60’s and 70’s. His first big break was with the Quincy Jones Orchestra in ’62. Survivors include Tate’s wife, Vivian, and son Grady Tate, Jr.

Story by Viola Malone