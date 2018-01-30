John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Donate $200,000 to Time’s Up on Behalf of US Gymnasts

Story by Rania Aniftos

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shown their support for the #MeToo movement, and the hundreds of U.S. gymnasts who suffered abuse from medical doctor Larry Nassar. The couple donated $200,000 to Time’s Up on behalf of the athletes.

Other celebrities to donate to the cause include Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The donation was made to the organization’s GoFundMe page just days after the court ruling on Nassar, who will spend the next 40-75 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault. Time’s Up, which aims to end sexual discrimination and harassment, has raised $19 million and counting in just one month.