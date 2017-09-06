Join Tammi Mac and the KJLH Family as we move to help Houston…

Hurricane Harvey rendered tremendous devastation on the communities of Houston, and 102.3 RadioFree KJLH has joined with a number of community partners to mount a major relief effort that will directly impact the communities of Houston. Join Tammi Mac, Loretta Devine and the KJLH Family by making a donation of much needed items. We’ve linked with key partners in our community in order to make this work. Our partners will gather the goods, separate and organize them and we will load them onto our fleet of trucks and take them directly to the affected areas.

Please make your donations at:

KJLH Radio

161 North La Brea – Inglewood, CA 90301 (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)

Christ Our Redeemer AME Church

45 Tesla – Irvine, CA (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)

Holman United Methodist Church

3320 West Adams – Los Angeles, CA (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)

West Angeles Church

3600 Crenshaw Blvd. – Los Angeles (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)

Agape International Spiritual Center

5700 Buckingham Pkwy, Culver City, CA 90230-6508

Sunday Sept 10: 3:00 to 5:00 pm

Tuesday to Friday: 11:00am to 4:00pm

Your donations will go directly to affected communities in Houston.

The need is great. Here’s a list of needed items:

Toiletries

Non Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Pampers – all sizes

Women’s sanitary products

NEW undergarments (men and women)

NEW Children’s Clothing

NEW Men’s clothing

NEW Women’s clothing

Cleaning products