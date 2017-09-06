Join Tammi Mac and the KJLH Family as we move to help Houston…

Hurricane Harvey rendered tremendous devastation on the communities of Houston, and 102.3 RadioFree KJLH has joined with a number of community partners to mount a major relief effort that will directly impact the communities of Houston. Join Tammi Mac, Loretta Devine and the KJLH Family by making a donation of much needed items. We’ve linked with key partners in our community in order to make this work. Our partners will gather the goods, separate and organize them and we will load them onto our fleet of trucks and take them directly to the affected areas.
Please make your donations at:
KJLH Radio
161 North La Brea – Inglewood, CA 90301 (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)
Christ Our Redeemer AME Church
45 Tesla – Irvine, CA (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)
Holman United Methodist Church
3320 West Adams – Los Angeles, CA (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)
West Angeles Church
3600 Crenshaw Blvd. – Los Angeles (Mon – Fri 10am – 6pm)
Agape International Spiritual Center
5700 Buckingham Pkwy, Culver City, CA 90230-6508
Sunday Sept 10: 3:00 to 5:00 pm
Tuesday to Friday: 11:00am to 4:00pm
Your donations will go directly to affected communities in Houston.
The need is great. Here’s a list of needed items:
Toiletries
Non Perishable Food
Bottled Water
Pampers – all sizes
Women’s sanitary products
NEW undergarments (men and women)
NEW Children’s Clothing
NEW Men’s clothing
NEW Women’s clothing
Cleaning products